The triennial conference of Bagmara Upazila Mahila Awami League in Rajshahi









The triennial conference of Bagmara Upazila Mahila Awami League in Rajshahi was held at Bhabaniganj New Market auditorium on Saturday. Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, attended the programme as chief guest. Kahinur Banu and Jahanara Begum were declared as president and GS respectively in the conference. photo: observer