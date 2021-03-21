Govt to purchase scanning machines to check irregularities: NBR Chairman

KHULNA, Mar 20: Government has taken initiative to purchase scanning machines for different customs house to check irregularities of all kinds of commodities for the greater interest of the country.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim said this as chief guest at a pre-budget meeting between NBR and Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at a city hotel on Friday.

NBR and KCCI jointly organised the pre-budget discussion meeting for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

The chief guest said, "We do not want to be a dependant nation and to beg from others, rather we will be self-reliant through enhancing revenue collection."

"We are working tirelessly to strength revenue collection to ensure country's sustainable development led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Responding to the demands of KCCI leaders, the NBR chairman said the corporate tax rate in Bangladesh is not so high compared to the neighbouring countries.

The government aims to present people-friendly national budget and provide different facilities for flourishing local industries, he added.

Earlier, the KCCI directors proposed to reduce corporate tax rate in the national budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022. They said if the tax burden on the private organisations is reduced, it will help increase profit, and the scopes will be created for re-investment.

It will also help generate newer employment as well as boosting up the GDP growth, they added.

Chaired by KCCI President Kazi Aminul Haque, NBR Members Md Masud Sadik (VAT Principle), Sayed Golam Kibria (Tax Principle and ICT), and Md Alamgir Hossain (Income Tax Principle) attended the meeting as special guests.









