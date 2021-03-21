Video
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Our Correspondents

Mazharul Islam Bhuiyan
KISHOREGANJ: District Awami League Vice-president Alhaj Mazharul Islam Bhuiyan Kanchan, also the former mayor of the Kishoreganj Municipality, died at Evercare (former Apollo) Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. He was 69.
He had been suffering from kidney disease for long.
After his namaz-e-janaza was held on Azim Uddin School Field, h was buried at the family graveyard.
He left one son, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Hafez Ahmed
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Hafez Ahmed died of old age complications at his residence in Charkadira Village of Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday night. He was 85.
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried with state honour at the family graveyard in the area on Saturday morning.
FF Hafez left four sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Nasima Akter
PIROJPUR: Nasima Akter, wife of Journalist AK Azad, died at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital at around 2am on Friday. She was 52.
She had been suffering from cancer for long.
After her namaz-e-janaza on the Eidgah Jame Mosque premises in the town, she was buried at Municipal Graveyard.
Nasima Akter left husband, one son and a host of relatives behind to mourn her death.


