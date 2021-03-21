Video
Manpower shortage hampers treatment at Sirajganj hospital

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in Sirajganj. photo: observer

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 20: Usual treatment service is being hampered in the 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in the district due to manpower crisis.
 The hospital is full-fledged with all other facilities including infrastructure and healthcare services. But the manpower crisis including physicians is halting the normal treatment.
The available facilities included child treatment, medicine, surgery, gynaecology, kidney dialysis, and CCU.
Patients from poor, destitute and lower-middle income families are suffering the most.
The 100-bed hospital was promoted to 250-bed one in 2014. The infrastructure was built according to this proportion; food is being supplied proportionally. But necessary manpower posting was ensured accordingly.
In nine upazilas of the district, 32 lakh peole are dependent on the hospital. They are not getting expected treatment. Many are receiving treatment in private hospitals.
 At present, the hospital is witnessing huge rush of patients every day. The limited physicians and manpower are hiccupping to provide treatment to all.
Every day about 800-900 patients are coming for Outdoor treatment; on an average, about 325 patients are being admitted.
 A leader of Sirajganj Swartorakkha Sangram Committee Nobokumar Karmakar said, hundreds of people are coming here every day for treatment. But people are becoming frustrated; they are not getting expected treatment in the absence of required physicians and manpower.
Despite lack of financial capacities, many are receiving treatment in private hospitals but in a compelling situation, he mentioned. The poor people are harmed mostly.
He further said, the purpose of the 250-bed hospital has not been met. The present condition of the hospital has been caused because of various irregularities of the Health Department and negligence of the authority concerned.
He demanded necessary measures in this connection.
The hospital sources said, there are a total of 58 physician posts in the hospital; of these 27 are posted while 31 are vacant.
Of the total 10 senior consultant posts, nine ones are vacant; and of the 12 general consultant posts, six ones are vacant.
There are nine posts for residential medical officers; three of these are posted.
Besides, the number of second grade posts is 222; of these, 11 are vacant.
Supervisor of the hospital Dr. Saiful Islam said, the hospital lacks specialist physicians. The vacant posts of third grade employees are 30 of the total 62. Of 90 fourth grade posts, 55 ones are vacant.  
So, some problems are being experienced due to the lack of the required physicians. It has been difficult to ensure 100 per cent treatment, he added.
'But we are trying heart and soul to provide patients with necessary treatment services', he maintained.
He further said, the matter has been informed to the highest authorities.
It will take time to fill up the vacant posts as the recruiting process is suspended, he mentioned again.
The government is keen in this regard, he informed.




