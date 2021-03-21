Two killed in road mishaps in 2 districts

Two people including an elderly man were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Bagerhat, in two days.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Majnu, 28, son of Haider Ali, a resident of Kaligram Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Abdul Bari said a bus hit a motorcycle carrying Majnu in Tepukuria area on the Bagha-Arani Road at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot and two pillion riders injured.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

BAGERHAT: A fish trader was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kachua Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Afzal Dakua, 70, son of Rupai Dakua, a resident of Chandrapara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit Afzal in Fatehpur Bazar area on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur Highway at night, which left both Afzal and motorcyclist Sohel seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) in critical condition.

Later, Afzal died at KMCH at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.







