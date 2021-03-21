Video
Union Council Election In Bagerhat

73 injured in clashes among supporters of candidates

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, Mar 20: At least 73 were injured in clashes centring union council election in the district from Thursday night. A total of four people were arrested in this connection.
The clashes occurred among supporters of the candidates. The injured people included one neutral chairman candidate and supporters.
The injured people have been admitted into Upazila Health Complex, Bagerhat Sadar Hospital, and Khulna Medical College Hospital.
According to police sources, one clash took place between supporters of Member Candidate Md Sajib Tarafdar and his opponent Ahed Mostafa Bappi Sheikh of Ward No.-7 in Dema Union under Sadar Upazila; gunshots were fired.
In the clash, at least 16 were injured, of which eight were  bullet wounded. it was claimed by the opponent candidates.
Seven belonging to both candidates were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical conditions; others are undergoing treatment in Bagerhat Sadar Hospital.
In this connection, on Friday morning, police arrested ex-chairman of Dema Union Tarafdar Mokbul, 71, his daughter Maksura Aktar, 35, Josy Mallik, 26, and Mallik Sujauddoula Rachi, 40.
A gun of ex-chairman Mokbul was seized by Bagerhat Sadar Police Station (PS).
On the other hand, two clashes took place in Sharankhoa Union elections among supporters of member candidates on Friday at 11am. In the clash, at least 42 were injured.
Supporters of running member Dalim of Ward No.1 in Southkhali Union of Sharankhola Upazila attacked the meeting of the opponent candidate Jahangir Hossain, injuring 22 including four women.
The second of the two clashes occurred in Ward No.-5 in the same union, in which 20 people including seven women were injured. It took place between supporters of the opponent member candidate Alamin and running candidate Saiful Islam Halim. According to witnesses, the former's supporters threw bricks at the supporters of the latter.
 Both the supporters were engaged into clashes. The injured were admitted into Sharankhola Hospital.
To avert further clashes, additional police forces have been deployed on  the spots, said Officer-in-Charge of Sharankhola PS Md Saidur Rahman.
Supporters of chairman candidate of Kalatala Union in Chitalmari Upazila Badsha Mia, also president of Awami League of the union, attacked supporters of neutral candidate Alamgir Siddiqui, ex-president of Juba League of the upazila unit.
At least, 15 were injured including the neutral candidate (Alamgir). Police forces were deployed on the spot of the upazila Chattar. The situation is nownormal.
Election to 70 unions of the total 75 in nine upazilas of Bagerhat District will be held on April 11.


