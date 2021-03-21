Eight trafficked women sent back home

JASHORE, Mar 20: The Indian government has deported eight Bangladeshi women who were trafficked to India with the hope of good jobs at different times.

Indian Petrapole Immigration Police handed over the women to Benapole Immigration Police at around 6pm on Friday.

Shauli Sultana, senior programme officer of NGO Justice and Care, which received the women from Benapole, said the victims were trafficked to Mumbai, India, from country's border areas at different times.

Benapole Immigration Officer-in-Charge Ahsan Habib said they were handed over by India's Petrapole Immigration Police through a travel permit.













