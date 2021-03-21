Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bumper wheat production likely in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

A wheat field in Rajshahi. photo: observer

A wheat field in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Mar 20: Wheat growers in the district are expecting bumper production this year.
This season different varieties of wheat have been cultivated in all nine upazilas of the district.
According to field sources, harvesting will begin within few days.
According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources, 25,497 hectares (ha) have been brought under the wheat cultivation in the district; the production target has been fixed at about 95,703 metric tons (MT).
Varieties like Sonali, Pradip, Vijay, Shatabdi, Sourav, and Gaurav have been cultivated mostly. Of these, Pradib Variety is much-yielding. Before, Vijay, Shatabdi would be widely cultivated; at present, its cultivation has decreased a bit on ground of less production.
A visit found vast char areas of the Padma River have been farmed of wheat; the yielding has also been eye-catching.
A farmer Ali  living in the  Padma char said, " I have cultivated wheat on five bighas at a cost of Tk 7,000. I'm hopeful about getting bumper yield as the good weather is continuing," he added.
Another  Mustafizur Rahman said, if farmers do not get the desired prices, wheat farming will decrease in the coming years.
At present, per maund  of wheat is selling at  Tk. 1,000 to 1,100 in local markets. He sought the government's monitoring to check price-market syndicating.
Umme Salma, additional deputy director (grain) of the DAE said, field-level officers are providing advice and idea on the wheat cultivation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth dies from septic tank blast at Mohadevpur
Mustard farmers shift to sunflower farming in Bogura
The triennial conference of Bagmara Upazila Mahila Awami League in Rajshahi
Govt to purchase scanning machines to check irregularities: NBR Chairman
Obituary
Manpower shortage hampers treatment at Sirajganj hospital
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 districts
73 injured in clashes among supporters of candidates


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft