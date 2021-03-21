Bumper wheat production likely in Rajshahi



A wheat field in Rajshahi. photo: observer

This season different varieties of wheat have been cultivated in all nine upazilas of the district.

According to field sources, harvesting will begin within few days.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources, 25,497 hectares (ha) have been brought under the wheat cultivation in the district; the production target has been fixed at about 95,703 metric tons (MT).

Varieties like Sonali, Pradip, Vijay, Shatabdi, Sourav, and Gaurav have been cultivated mostly. Of these, Pradib Variety is much-yielding. Before, Vijay, Shatabdi would be widely cultivated; at present, its cultivation has decreased a bit on ground of less production.

A visit found vast char areas of the Padma River have been farmed of wheat; the yielding has also been eye-catching.

A farmer Ali living in the Padma char said, " I have cultivated wheat on five bighas at a cost of Tk 7,000. I'm hopeful about getting bumper yield as the good weather is continuing," he added.

Another Mustafizur Rahman said, if farmers do not get the desired prices, wheat farming will decrease in the coming years.

At present, per maund of wheat is selling at Tk. 1,000 to 1,100 in local markets. He sought the government's monitoring to check price-market syndicating.

Umme Salma, additional deputy director (grain) of the DAE said, field-level officers are providing advice and idea on the wheat cultivation.





RAJSHAHI, Mar 20: Wheat growers in the district are expecting bumper production this year.This season different varieties of wheat have been cultivated in all nine upazilas of the district.According to field sources, harvesting will begin within few days.According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources, 25,497 hectares (ha) have been brought under the wheat cultivation in the district; the production target has been fixed at about 95,703 metric tons (MT).Varieties like Sonali, Pradip, Vijay, Shatabdi, Sourav, and Gaurav have been cultivated mostly. Of these, Pradib Variety is much-yielding. Before, Vijay, Shatabdi would be widely cultivated; at present, its cultivation has decreased a bit on ground of less production.A visit found vast char areas of the Padma River have been farmed of wheat; the yielding has also been eye-catching.A farmer Ali living in the Padma char said, " I have cultivated wheat on five bighas at a cost of Tk 7,000. I'm hopeful about getting bumper yield as the good weather is continuing," he added.Another Mustafizur Rahman said, if farmers do not get the desired prices, wheat farming will decrease in the coming years.At present, per maund of wheat is selling at Tk. 1,000 to 1,100 in local markets. He sought the government's monitoring to check price-market syndicating.Umme Salma, additional deputy director (grain) of the DAE said, field-level officers are providing advice and idea on the wheat cultivation.