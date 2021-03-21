87 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 20: A total of 87 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Friday morning.

Some 37 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,984 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 19 are in Bogura, 15 in Rajshahi and three in Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 24,475 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 399 died of it in the division till Friday morning.

