Five held in rape cases in 2 districts

Five people were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Madaripur and Sirajganj, on Friday.

MADARIPUR: Police arrested four people for allegedly raping a schoolgirl in the district town on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Abdur Rahman, son of Abed Ali Akan, a resident of Jhaudi Village in Sadar Upazila, and his associates Akbar Munshi, Murad Sardar and Alauddin Kabiraj.

Police sources said Abdur Rahman developed a love affair with a tenth grader girl over mobile phone about two and a half years back.

As a sequel to it, Abdur Rahman took the schoolgirl to a residential hotel at Puranbazar in the district town and violated her there with false promise of marriage.

As the victim fell sick, Abdur Rahman admitted the girl to Madaripur Sadar Hospital at night.

On suspicion, the hospital authorities caught him informed police about the matter. Being informed, police arrested Abdur Rahman and his three associates.

Additional Superintend of Police Abdul Hannan confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed with Madaripur Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Police on Friday night arrested a house tutor in case filed for raping a college student in Tarash Upazila of the district.

Arrested Abu Sayeed, 38, is now undergoing treatment at Sirajganj General Hospital under police custody as he was beaten up by locals soon after the rape incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash PS Fazle Ashik said Sayeed raped the girl when she was alone at her home at around 9pm on Thursday.

Hearing the victim's scream for help, locals rushed there and rescued the victim. They beat up the accused mercilessly. He was, later, admitted to the hospital. The victim's father lodged a case with the PS on Friday in this connection, the OC added.





