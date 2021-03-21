Three nabbed with drugs in 2 dists

Three people including a woman were arrested with hemp in separate drives in two districts- Laxmipur and Munshiganj, on Friday.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple with 800gm of hemp from Kamalnagar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Nur Islam, 45, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Char Martin area in the upazila, and his wife Bibi Kulsum, 35.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Mohammed Mosleh Uddin said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Char Martin area at night and arrested the couple with the hemp.

The couple was involved in drug trading in the area for long.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Saturday, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with 1kg of hemp from Sreenagar Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The arrested person is Md Dulal Sarder, 55, a resident of Uttar Manda Village in the upazila.

RAB-11 sources said a team of the elite force led by its Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Md Abu Saleh conducted a drive in Boubazar area in the morning and detained Dulal with the hemp.







