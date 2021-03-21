Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Bandarban and Kurigram, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide after being rescued from her abduction.

The incident took place in Mahmudpur Moholla in the district town on Friday noon.

Deceased Joya, 17, was the daughter of Sharif Sheikh, a resident of the area.

The deceased's family sources said Joya was abducted by some local eave teasers on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased's father lodged a complaint with Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) immediately in this connection.

Following this, police rescued Joya and handed her over to the family members at around 12pm on Friday.

After returning home, Joya locked her room and hanged herself from the ceiling.

Later, the family members found her hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar PS Bahauddin Faruqi confirmed the incident.

BANDARBAN: A medical staff of Lama Upazila Health Complex in the district reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the operation theatre (OT) on Friday.

Deceased Shaplu Mohor, 31, was the son of Subol Mohor, a resident of Bagmara area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Medical Officer of the health complex Didar Meher said the hospital staffs saw the hanging body inside the OT at around 11am.

He might have committed suicide sometime at night, he added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lama PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Alamgir Hossain, 28, was the son of Motiar Rahman, a resident of Chotokustari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the family members saw his body hanging from the ceiling at room in the house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.









