Chemical waste makes 2,000-acre croplands poisonous at Bhaluka



The photo shows chemical waste released by Experience Textile in Bhoradoba Village at Bhaluka. photo: observer

The waste is being released by Experience Textile (owned by a Pakistani citizen) located in the upazila's Bhoradoba Village.

These uncultivable lands belong to farmers of six villages under the upazila. For the last 10 years. The lands have been lying uncultivated.

Farmers said, they are being deprived of thousands of tonnes of paddy every year from these lands.

In demand of stopping the waste-water releasing by the mill, several human chains were formed by farmers; highway was blockaded, and UNO Office was besieged.

They also made demonstration and submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking her intervention. But there has been no solution to the issue.

Talking with The Daily Observer, some locals said farmers are refraining from cultivating paddy on around 2,000 acres in different beels (water bodies).

The lands located under Bhoradoba and Birunia unions are Kahachura Beel, Haudda Beel, Khurulia Beel, Sadhua Beel, Bhalukjani Beel, Gaila Beel, Taltala Beel, Kechurgona Beel, Teira Beel, Shimulia Beel, Sawttar Kuri, Toura Beel, Demail Beel, Malenga Beel, Balipathar Beel, and Kaillanir Pathar.

Toxic water remain stranded for the whole year in these beels. As the beels remained uncultivated for the long time, these have been filled with water hyacinths.

Besides, earlier different species of fish were available in these beels, and these could be caught for the whole year. At present fish production is not taking place in the black water.

Even after getting into these beels, people in the localities are getting affected by various skin diseases including rash and itching.

Tube-wells in surrounding areas are pumping out bitter-smelling water. So villagers are suffering from drinking crisis.

In demand of stopping polluted water from the mills, Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway was barricaded by local men and women for several times.

Later, on assurance from the local MP, Upazila Parishad chairman, and upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), they withdrew their strike.

Several years back, a team of the Department of Forest (DoF) made an inspection to the area. After seeing the field-picture, the team instantly asked the mills authority to close the factory.

The mills was fined a compensation of about Tk 2.25 crore. It was asked to keep off the mills until a proper system of releasing toxic water is installed. The gas and electricity supplies were also cut.

But after a long time, the mills was re-opened mysteriously. It is again releasing polluted water and destroying croplands.

In an unplanned way, a pipeline of about five kilometres was installed by the mills authority, which ranges from Bhoradoba to the Khiru River. But after few days, the pipeline got burst in different points; as a result, crops are being destroyed again. The pipeline is now in disorder to pass water into the river.

Member Secretary of Bhaluka Zonal Branch of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (BAPA) Kamrul Hasan Pathan Kamal said, farmers of these localities cannot cultivate crops due to polluted water for a long time.

Due to toxic dye-water, fishes have disappeared.

Despite so much destruction of crop and biodiversity, the mills is still operating as usual, he added.

A local farmer and Shramik League leader, Ibrahim Khalil said, "In the independent country, we are depended on a Pakistani-owned mill; we couldn't bring even one maund of paddy to house for the last 10 years".

Union Chairman Shah Alam Tarafdar said, they have destroyed the union people. "I have complained to the DoF for more than one time. But we did not get any remedy," he mentioned.

When contacted over mobile phone, Manager (Admn) of the mill Saif Ahmed refused to make any comment. Later, an attempt was made at the mill gate to communicate with him, but he did not meet.

UNO Salma Khatun said, "I have inspected the spot. I have informed the condition of farmers to the department concerned. I am expecting a legal measure will be taken by the highest authority."

Director of the DoF in Mymensingh Farid Ahmed said, the mills does not have an environmental clearance certificate.

