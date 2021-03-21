

Padma Bank virtually holds Town Hall Meeting

Current year's annual business activities and overall growth in the current economic context, including the formulation of future strategies are discussed, the bank said in a statement.

Padma Bank Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru and senior management took part in the innovative consultation to review annual growth, business targets, and policies for the year 2021.

Md. Ehsan Khasru declared the Vision 2021 Road-Map of the bank at the end of the virtual meeting organised by Gulshan Head office. All employess of the Bank including 58 managers of Padma Bank branches also took part in the novel brainstorming sessions virtually.

Ehsan Khasru thanked the staff who worked at the risk of their lives to provide banking services to the general public in this difficult epidemic like Corona.

Ehsan Khasru said that all the branches of Padma Bank have been kept open even during the Covid epidemic due to the untiring efforts and willpower of the employees. Padma Bank is the only bank in the entire banking sector to make this history. He further said that today's success of Padma Bank has been made possible due to the relentless hard work of its employees with the guidance of very dynamic Board of directors. Ehsan Khasru promised to move forward from the side of the bank in any situation with the staff.

