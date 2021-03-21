

Bank Asia CMSME Conference held

Bank Asia organised a day-long "CMSME Conference 2021" through digital platform on Saturday, says a press release.Dr. Md. Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, SME Foundation, Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor, Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) and Husne Ara Shikha, GM (SMESPD), Bangladesh Bank, were present at the conference and delivered their valuable speech on different issues of Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director of the bank presided over the programme. Mohammad Ziaul H Molla, Alamgir Hossain and Sarder Akhter Hamed, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Shaminoor Rahman, Head of MSME and Agriculture Division, were also present at the programme.Departmental Heads, Branch Heads, Islamic Windows Heads and other officials totalling around 2,000 employees of the Bank attended the conference.