Japan eyes Pakistan as export destination

ISLAMABAD, March 20: As Japan acknowledged Pakistan's geo-economic location with its connectivity potential, the two countries on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation in diverse fields.

The affirmation came during the 7th Pakistan-Japan High Level Economic Policy Dialogue held in virtual format.

The Pakistani delegation was led by secretary of Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed whereas the Japanese side was led by Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiroshi Suzuki. Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda also attended the dialogue, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo said.

The Japanese side acknowledged Pakis­tan's geo-economic location with its connectivity potential as an export destination for Japanese goods and services not only catering to the Pakistan market but also to the wider region. The two sides agreed to deliberate further on the possibility of concluding a Free Trade Agreement/ Economic Partnership Agreement. -APP













