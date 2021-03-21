Another brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft join US-Bangla fleet

Another brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft has joined the fleet of US-Bangla Airline, immediately after it was flown in to Dhaka on Saturday from ATR Company of France.

With this the number of aircraft in the fleet of the airlines rose to 14, the highest among the private airlines in Bangladesh, says a press release.

The newly added aircraft from Francazal Airport in France via Greece, UAE and India landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The new ATR 72-600 aircraft will be used to operate more flights on domestic routes as part of future plans. The new aircraft is environmentally friendly and has state-of-the-art facilities.

Passengers will be able to travel in comfort and ease.

It may be mentioned here that on 17 July 2014, US-Bangla launched its inaugural flight from Dhaka to Jashore with Dash8-Q400 aircraft.

With the new aircraft the US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 14 aircraft, including four Boeing 737-800, three Dash8-Q400 and seven ATR 72-600.

Launched under the slogan "Fly Safe-Fly Fast", US-Bangla Airlines plans to add two more ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet by June to bring more domestic flights under a stronger domestic network.

At present, international routes including all domestic routes are operating regular flights to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.













