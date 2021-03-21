

Coca-Cola celebrates BD Golden Jubilee in style

The company also rolled out a unique digital campaign, namely, 'From the World to Bangladesh' and designed unique label of Coca-Cola cans and 500ml bottles for this national occasion, says a press release.

The Six life-size Coke contour bottle replicas were inaugurated at Bashundhara Mall, one of Bangladesh's prominent shopping complexes by veteran Monoranjan Ghosal, renowned artiste of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 as the Chief Guest in the presence of dignitaries' and various stakeholders from across the Coca-Cola system in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion of unveiling the contour bottle with thematic Art, Ghosal said: "At the advent of 50 years' celebration of our great independence, I applaud Coca-Cola for coming up with a unique idea to commemorate the occasion and highlight different progresses achieved in the country over the past five decades."

Each contour bottle individually represents six different themes depicting what Bangladesh stands for: Honoring the memory of "Freedom fighters & victory of Bangladesh after a struggling war", portraying "Rich Art & culture of the country", mirroring its "Digital and technological progress", paving the way for "Women empowerment and socio-economic development", "Infrastructural development" towards progress and "Wishing Bangladesh with prosperity for 2021 and beyond".

In addition to unveiling the thematic installations, Coca-Cola has announced a digital-led campaign titled, 'From the World to Bangladesh', which invites people from across the world to send their wishes to Bangladesh. The campaign aims to connect the world with the celebration of Bangladesh.

Additionally, Coca-Cola has also come up with a unique thematic can design and labels for its 500ml bottles to commemorate the Independence celebrations. The specially designed edition of the Coca-Cola Can and label will carry a Bangladesh theme and will be made available in the market from March, 2021 to December, 2021.

Highlighting the development of the country, Abdul Monem Limited (Beverage Unit) CEO Lutful Chowdhury said, We appreciate how Coca-Cola has uniquely depicted the remarkable achievements of our great nation."

The Coca-Cola Company has been operating in Bangladesh for over five decades & Bangladesh is one the most strategic markets for Coca-Cola globally. Coca-Cola a total beverage company which is uniquely local - with over 90% of raw materials being sourced locally and our great brands are manufactured in and for Bangladeshi consumers.

The Coca-Cola Company is focused on doing business in an inclusive and sustainable manner by investing in communities through its partners, United Purpose, Kewkradong Bangladesh, WaterAid and 2030 Water Resources Group to strengthen the Government's effort to achieve its SDG goals. Coca-Cola is committed to serving its consumers and partners to create a better shared future in Bangladesh.









