Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 3:00 PM
UiPath hailed as robotic process automation leader

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The New York-headquartered UiPath, the leading enterprise automation software company, has announced it has been named as Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021*.
UiPath is a New York City-based global software company that develops a platform for robotic process automation.
Among the 14 vendors evaluated, UiPath earned the highest ranking in each of three categories - Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence, according to a press release.
The Company also received the highest possible scores in the criteria of product vision; performance; supporting products and services; partner ecosystem; delivery model; enterprise RPA customers; enterprise customers; and product revenue.
The report noted that UiPath has "invested heavily in expanding its range of products to maximize the value that automation brings its customers."
The report went on to say that UiPath "offers an enterprise-grade and innovative RPA solution augmented by a large ecosystem of partners, making it a good fit for large, global enterprises with demanding needs for support, and governance."
According to the report, "…process mining features, collaborative discovery, assessment tools, and graphical visualizations provide all you need to analyze and track automation ROI and its realization."
The report also noted that "the UiPath Marketplace, shared with Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday, and others, includes over 1,000 reusable components.
Embedded AI functionalities classify and extract data from unstructured, semi-structured, and structured documents and reliably scan at high speed…Security, access control, and authentication features are state-of-the-art.
The open platform integrates easily with enterprise applications like Google Workplace, Microsoft Office, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Workday."
The Wave examined the rapidly maturing RPA market. To assess and recognize the vendors driving the advancement of RPA, this year's evaluation includes criteria such as bot design and development; bot deployment, management, and analytics; bot governance, platform model, and security; and supporting products and services.
Adoption of RPA continues to grow, and we're seeing significant demand from organizations around the world for our end-to-end Automation Platform and team of experts," said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and CEO.


