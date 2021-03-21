Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 3:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Maitri Setu, a crucial BD-India trade corridor

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

The Maitri Setu has been built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian state Tripura and Bangladesh.

The Maitri Setu has been built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian state Tripura and Bangladesh.

March 20: Seamless transport connectivity between India and Bangladesh has the potential to increase national income by as much as 1l7 per cent in Bangladesh and 8 per cent in India, the World Bank said in a report titled 'Connecting to Thrive: Challenges and Opportunities of Transport Integration in Eastern South Asia'.
Regional trade is below its potential in South Asia, but leaders of India and Bangladesh are building upon strong bilateral ties for economic growth and prosperity. Maitri Setu, or Friendship Bridge, built over the Feni River is a crucial corridor that will facilitate this.
On March 9, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the 1.9-km bridge, which connects the Indian state of Tripura with Bangladesh. The bridge, built over the Feni River that flows between Tripura and Bangladesh, connects Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh.
The World Bank said that if both the countries sign a Free Trade Agreement, then India's exports to Bangladesh can shoot up by 126 per cent and improve the latter's exports by a whopping 182 per cent.
During an online event for the inauguration of the bridge, Hasina recalled India's role in Bangladesh's Liberation War. "Fifty years ago, in 1971, India opened up its border for Bangladesh's people to support their freedom struggle. Today, we are building a prosperous region together," she said.
"The Feni Bridge would improve the connectivity to south Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura with Bangladesh and south-east Asia," Modi said, adding that the bridge would give an impetus to the economic opportunities in Bangladesh as well.
Seamless transport connectivity between India and Bangladesh has the potential to increase national income by as much as 1l7 per cent in Bangladesh and 8 per cent in India, the World Bank said in a report titled 'Connecting to Thrive: Challenges and Opportunities of Transport Integration in Eastern South Asia'.
The global lending institution said that if both the countries sign a Free Trade Agreement, then India's exports to Bangladesh can shoot up by 126 per cent and improve the latter's exports by a whopping 182 per cent.
Today, bilateral trade accounts for only about 10 per cent of Bangladesh's overall trade and a mere 1 per cent of India's trade.
Modi said the bridge will give an impetus to the economic opportunity in Bangladesh, besides the northeastern region, and thanked Dhaka for the cooperation in the completion of the project.
Modi said the connectivity is not only strengthening the friendship between India and Bangladesh but also proving to be a strong link of business.
He thanked the Bangladesh government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the cooperation in the completion of the bridge project.
"The bridge is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 km from Sabroom," the Prime Minister's Office said in the statement.
According to the World Bank's India head Junaid Ahmad, "With the eastern sub-region poised to become an 'economic growth pole' for South Asia, it is important for countries to invest in connectivity to achieve this potential."      -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank virtually holds Town Hall Meeting
Bank Asia CMSME Conference held
EU launches legal action against UK over Gibraltar tax
Japan eyes Pakistan as export destination
British Airways mulls HQ sale amid telecommuting boom
Another brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft join US-Bangla fleet
Italy approves 32b euro package for virus-hit economy
Overworked US bankers plead for maximum 80 hour work week


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft