Dhaka-Câ€™Bazar-Dhaka free air ticket on Walton laptop

Bangladeshi technology manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is giving special benefits to customers on its laptop and desktop purchase on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

Customers are getting Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka air tickets completely free on purchase of specific models of laptops and desktops from Walton's online platform e-plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com), says a press release.

Walton is also providing attractive discounts and guaranteed gift hampers with home delivery facilities on all other models of laptops and desktops. These benefits can be enjoyed till March 26, next.

Engineer Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited and Chief Executive Officer of Walton Computer said:…. We believe that this campaign will get a huge response among the technology-loving people.

Besides, customers are given instant cashback up to 100 percent on its wide ranges of laptop, computer, desktop, all-in-one PCs and accessories.

The benefit will continue till March 31. Walton is also offering easy installment benefits considering the affordability of customers of all ages and professions including students, employees and businessmen.

Apart from laptops and desktops, Walton is producing and marketing various models of monitors, memory cards, RAM, SSD drives, mouse, keyboards, pen drives, earphones, Wi-Fi routers, USB cables, speakers, power supply units, UPSs, etc.























