Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 3:00 PM
World’s largest motif drawn in Gaibandha with Rainbow Paints

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

A 10-km long alpona (motif) has been drawn on the Gaibandha-Saghata regional highway with the slogan 'Dekhabe Gaibandha, Dekhbe Desh; record korbe Bangladesh'.
Public University Students Association of Gaibandha(PUSAG) arranged the event in association with Rainbow Paints, popular paint brand of RFL Group.
The painting started at noon on Thursday and ended after 22 hours. Around 6,000 liters of Rainbow Paints was used to draw the alpona. About 1000 students took part in the alpona drawing, according to a press release  
Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Fazle Rabbi Miah inaugurated the programme.
Addressing the occasion, the Deputy Speaker thanked Rainbow Paints for being a colour partner at the Alpaona festival and urged them to participation in such activities in the future. He hoped that this Alpona drawing will set a new record in the world.
Kamrul Hasan, Chief Operating Officer of Rainbow Paints, "We are delighted to be a part of event. Rainbow Paints will continue to support such activities in the future."
Fahim Hossain, Head of Marketing of Rainbow Paints, students of PUSAG and other local dignitaries were present on the occasion.
PUSAG took the initiative to draw the longest alpona in the country to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.


