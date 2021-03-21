Brazil’s Embraer cuts losses but ends 2020 in the red

SAO PAULO, March 20: Brazilian plane-maker Embraer said Friday it cut its losses to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter, but ended pandemic-hit 2020 with a total net loss of $731.9 million, more than double the previous year.

Embraer, the world's third-biggest plane-maker, after Airbus and Boeing, has been gradually recovering from the devastation that Covid-19 restrictions wrought on the aviation industry last year, but its future remains murky.

It said it had opted not to release guidance on expected financial results or plane deliveries for 2021, "due to continued uncertainty related to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts on the industry."

Still, things are looking better for the company than when it first suspended its guidance a year ago.

Its net loss of $3.3 million for the last three months of the year was an improvement on both the $209.8 million it lost in the same period in 2019 and its loss of $121.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. -AFP











