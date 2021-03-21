Video
Oil prices rise by 2 per cent in volatile trading

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Representational image

Representational image

NEW YORK, Mar 20: Oil rose more than 2per cent in volatile trading on Friday, but finished the week about 7per cent lower as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe dampened hopes that fuel demand would recover soon.
Brent crude settled up $1.25 a barrel, or 2per cent, at $64.53 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rose $1.42, or 2.4per cent, to $61.42. During the session, both traded within a wide range of more than $2 a barrel. The weekly loss for both benchmarks was just under 7per cent.
On Thursday, oil slid 7per cent as large European economies reimposed lockdowns, while vaccination programs there were slowed by distribution issues and fears of side effects.
Prices rose on Friday as many market players viewed the sell-off as overdone.
"The sell-off is going to put into motion some things that could have slowed the rally," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "OPEC is going to be more concerned about COVID, so this increases the odds that they will extend production cuts yet again, and with the sharp drop in the price of oil, it might reduce the incentive of the US shale producers to get ahead of their skis."
US shale production has swelled global oil supplies as fuel demand cratered during the pandemic. US drillers added nine oil rigs in this week, the biggest weekly increase since January, oil services firm Baker Hughes said.[RIG/U]
Concerns about vaccine rollouts capped oil's gains.
Germany, France and other countries have announced resumption of inoculations with the AstraZeneca shot after regulators declared that vaccine safe. But the earlier halt has made it harder to overcome resistance to vaccines.
Britain announced it would have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month because of a supply delay.
Goldman Sachs said oil market headwinds related to European Union demand and Iran supply would slow market rebalancing in the second quarter, though it expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to act to offset that.
Iran has moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that US sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease.
Goldman expects a significant increase in global oil demand in the coming months, lifting its Brent price forecast to $80 a barrel this summer.
Hedge funds and other money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions in the latest week, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.    -Reuters


