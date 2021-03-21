Video
Samsung unveils new smartphones

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

Samsung Electronics Company Limited has unveiled Galaxy A52 and A72, making powerful innovation accessible to everyone, to let people communicate and express themselves with an excellent camera.
The devices help the users immerse themselves in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Galaxy foundation features including water resistance and a long-lasting battery.
The Galaxy A series will also expand users' mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag, and Galaxy Tab, says a press release.
 "The Galaxy A52 and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services, and features at an accessible price," the press release quoted Samsung Electronics Head of Mobile Communications Business President Dr. TM Roh as saying.
Samsung has set the bar high for camera quality, and the Galaxy A52 and A72 are no different. By making exciting camera innovations available for the new Galaxy A series, people can enjoy more fun and unique photos and videos. People can shoot vivid and crisp pictures and videos with ease, thanks to a versatile quad camera with 64MP high-resolution.
Besides, users can instantaneously turn favorite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap. Scene Optimizer uses AI to shoot with optimal settings for 30 categories of images and backgrounds such as food, landscapes, and pets.
Whether the user is filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, OIS (optical image stabilization) ensures pictures and videos come out sharp and steady.







« PreviousNext »

