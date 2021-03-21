Local software Florabank digitizes over 1000 BKB branches

A local online Core Banking Solution (CBS) software named 'Florabank' made a record by digitizing more than 1000 branches of state-run Bangladesh Krishi (Agriculture) Bank with around 1.5 crore of accounts.

The Fliora system Lid, a local software developer developed by all Bangladeshi engineers made the 'Florabank' that marked the record of digitizing maximum numbers of bank branches in Bangladesh, said a release on Saturday.

The banking software is capable to carry out 6,000 secured transactions per second, according to a joint research conducted by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and a certification body of the United Kingdom (UK), it added.

Bangladesh Krishi Bank is providing banking services like foreign remittance service, treasury, ATM/POS, RTGS, smartphone financial service, internet banking and corporate through 'Florabank' software.

The country's agro based economy is based on the government run Krishi Bank, that has ensured digital service to thousands of marginalized people from district to union level across the country through its 1038 branches.

Since its inception in 1997, the 'Florabank' have been provided secured and safe banking service at more than 2000 branches of 10 banks in last 24 years, said the release.



















