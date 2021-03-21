Video
Child labour to be eliminated from two more sectors

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

A child is chipping bricks at a construction site in Bangladesh. File Photo

Two hazardous industrial sectors namely cold storage and pharmaceuticals are going to be declared as child labour-free soon as per a government plan to eradicate child labour from all sectors by 2025.
The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments has submitted a proposal before the Labour and Employment Ministry to this effect.
BSS adds: Labour and Employment Secretary KM Abdus Salam said the government is making its best efforts to eliminate hazardous child labour to ensure rights of children for building a healthy nation.
The authorities are working as per a decision taken in Tripartite Consultancy Committee (TCC) meeting.
Additional Inspector General of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Md Ejaz Ahmed Jaber said the government has taken the plan to make child labour-free from all sectors of the country.
As part of this, two new sectors are going to be declared child labour-free after maintaining all procedures.
"Now, there are 38 hazardous sectors. We have a plan to include six more sectors, including child labour in the dried fish sector, as hazardous for children," he added.
Joint Inspector General of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman said that they have already submitted a proposal to the ministry to declare the two new sectors as child labour-free.
After evaluating and maintaining all steps, the government will declare the two sectors as child labour-free, he added.
Earlier, the government has declared eight sectors - tannery, glass, ceramic, ship recycling, export-oriented leather and footwear, sericulture, RMG and shrimp- as child labour-free.
Project Director of the Child Labor Improvement in Bangladesh (CLIMB) Project under WINROCK International, AHM Zaman Khan said the number of child labour is increasing alarmingly in various risky sectors, including dried fish village, across the country.
"If we cannot eliminate the risky child labour, worthy citizens will not come from the poor family in future," he added.
Civic Engagement and Capacity Development Specialist of the CLIMB project  Md Tanvir Sharif said child labour in the dried fish sector still requires more attention as it is one of the worst forms of child labour.
Children in this sector are exposed to hazardous chemicals, saline water for hours and they work in adverse working condition. They work more than nine hours  without any protective gear to suffer from skin and respiratory diseases. They have less attendance in schools," he added.
He said as per a study out of 14,366 workers in DFS 63 percent are adult female, 17 percent are adult male and 20 percent are children. Seventy two percent of the child workers in the DFS are girl.
He said most of the children are aged 14-17 (59 percent) but a substantial portion is under 14 (41 percent).over 72 percent children work on daily basis, others are contractual.


