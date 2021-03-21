Stock market lost Tk 108b capital last week

The country's stock market saw big drop last week losing Tk108 billion as share prices sharply dropped causing the backlash. The stock market traded for four working days. So investors lost a large amount of money.

At the same time, the price index has also fallen sharply. The value and volume of transactions also sharply decreased.

At the end of last week's trading day, DSE's market capitalization stood at Tk4721 billion which was Tk4829 billion in the last working day of the previous week. In other words, the market capitalization of DSE has decreased by Tk108 billion in a week.

Increase or decrease in market capitalization means that the share and unit prices of listed companies have increased or decreased that much collectively.

Meanwhile, the DSEX, the main index of Dhaka Stock Exchange has declined by 134.16 points or 2.41 per cent over the past week. The index rose 53.07 points in the previous six weeks.

Along with the main price index, DSE-30 index, which is made up of good companies, has also fallen sharply. Over the past week, the index has declined by 80.78 points or 3.75 per cent. The index rose 41.99 points, or 1.99 percent, in the previous week.

On the other hand, the DSE Shariah Index, which is made up of companies based on Islamic Shariah, has declined by 18.09 points or 1.43 per cent over the past week. The index rose 17.17 points or 1.38 per cent in the previous week.

Besides the fall in all price indices, the share and unit prices of a number of companies traded on DSE floor last week have risen and fallen twice as much. During the week, only 72 companies registered price increase on the DSE. On the other hand, prices of 210 declined. Prices of 86 remains unchanged.

The average turnover on DSE on each working day of the last week was Tk6.57 billion. In the previous week, the average daily turnover was Tk8.66 billion. In other words, the average transaction per working day has decreased by Tk2.09 billion or 24.15 per cent.

The total turnover in DSE during last week was Tk26.28 billion. In the previous week, the transaction was Tk30.60 billion as a result the value of total transaction decreased by Tk4.32 billion. Total transactions declined at a higher rate because there were fewer transactions in one working day last week.

Last week, the contribution of 'A' category or good companies to the total transactions of DSE was 67. 77 per cent. Group B category contributed 20.60 per cent, Z category 57 per cent and N category 11.6 per cent.

Beximco, Robi, Lankabangla Finance, Lafarge Holcim, Summit Power, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Lube-Ref, GBB Power, Bangladesh Submarine Cables and British American tobacco were among the top 10 traded in the DSE last week.




















