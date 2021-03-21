Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 2:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Rain, flooding batter Australia

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

SYDNEY, Mar 20:  Record rains and widespread flooding prompted evacuations along Australia's east coast Saturday and threatened the most serious overflow of Sydney's main reservoir in 30 years, officials said.
Authorities warned of potentially "life-threatening" flash floods as the torrential rains pummeled a vast coastal region already soaked by an unusually wet summer.
"It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," said Agata Imielska of the Bureau of Meteorology.
Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains moved south down the coast.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rain, flooding batter Australia
Strong quake hits Japan
Biden meets Putin ‘at right time’
ICC letter triggering deferral deadline sent to Israel, Palestinians
Johnson receives first dose
US joined by Russia, China in call for Afghan ceasefire
Modi, Mamata clash over WB polls
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) speaks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft