Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 2:59 PM
Home Foreign News

Strong quake hits Japan

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

TOKYO, Mar 20: An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster, generating a tsunami of 1 metre and shaking buildings.
The quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (0926 GMT) at a depth of 60 km (40 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. All tsunami alerts were lifted about an hour later, broadcaster NHK said after warning the public not to go near the shore. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
Thousands of households received evacuation warnings over the tsunami alert, which was lifted at around 7:30pm (1030 GMT), prompting municipalities to also end the evacuation measures.
Local utilities and the nation's nuclear authority said the region's nuclear plants did not show any abnormalities after the latest quake, although local railway firms suspended services, including the high-speed Shinkansen bullet trains.    -AFP


