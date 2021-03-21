Video
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 2:59 PM
Home Foreign News

ICC letter triggering deferral deadline sent to Israel, Palestinians

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

THE HAGUE, Mar 20: Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court said on Friday they have sent Israel and the Palestinians notifications of the opening of a war crimes probe, a move that leaves the parties with one month to seek a deferral.
Earlier this month the ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced she would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel.
The Article 18 notification letters were sent on March 9 to all parties concerned including Israel and the Palestinians, the prosecutor's office said in a statement to Reuters.
Israel and the Palestinian Authority now have one month to inform the court if they are conducting their own investigations into the alleged crimes and want the probe deferred while that is ongoing.
Palestinian officials confirmed they had received the notification. A spokeswoman for the Israeli foreign ministry declined to comment on whether Israel had received it, saying it was a question for the ICC.
Bensouda said in December 2019 that war crimes had been or were being committed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She named both the Israeli military and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible  perpetrators.    -REUTERS


