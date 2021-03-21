Johnson receives first dose



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a dose of a AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington, at the vaccination centre in St Thomas' Hospital in London on March 19. photo : AFP

"I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick," the 56-year-old leader told reporters at St Thomas' Hospital in central London, close to his Downing Street residence.

"Everybody, when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it," Johnson said.

Half of all adults in Britain have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, becoming the world's first major economy to hit that milestone.

Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter the figure had been reached after a record 660,276 shots were administered on Friday.

Israel is the leader in vaccinating its population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Chile and then the United Kingdom - and investors are watching closely to see which economies could recover first. -REUTERS







