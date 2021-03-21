Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Johnson receives first dose

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a dose of a AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington, at the vaccination centre in St Thomas' Hospital in London on March 19. photo : AFP

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a dose of a AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington, at the vaccination centre in St Thomas' Hospital in London on March 19. photo : AFP

LONDON, Mar 20: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday received a first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine, at the London hospital where he fought for his life almost a year ago, assuring the public the jab is safe.
"I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick," the 56-year-old leader told reporters at St Thomas' Hospital in central London, close to his Downing Street residence.
"Everybody, when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it," Johnson said.
Half of all adults in Britain have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, becoming the world's first major economy to hit that milestone.
Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter the figure had been reached after a record 660,276 shots were administered on Friday.
Israel is the leader in vaccinating its population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Chile and then the United Kingdom - and investors are watching closely to see which economies could recover first.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rain, flooding batter Australia
Strong quake hits Japan
Biden meets Putin ‘at right time’
ICC letter triggering deferral deadline sent to Israel, Palestinians
Johnson receives first dose
US joined by Russia, China in call for Afghan ceasefire
Modi, Mamata clash over WB polls
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) speaks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft