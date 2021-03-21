Modi, Mamata clash over WB polls

KOLKATA, Mar 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, saying when the nation is moving towards a single-window project clearance system to boost industrialisation, the state has introduced a similar mafia-run system.

He did not name Abhishek Banerjee but referred to him as bhaipo (nephew in Bengali). "Bengal, too, has a single window system. It is the bhaipo window. Nothing happens in Bengal without passing through this window. A lot of old industries have shut down because of this. The only industry running is the mafia industry," he said at an election rally at Kharagpur.

At an election rally in West Bengal's Panskura in East Medinipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stolen the money meant for COVID-19 management. The TMC chief said the saffron party is not getting proper candidates for the assembly polls in the state and has fielded their MPs.

She alleged that the BJP has stolen several lakhs of crores of rupees from the common people of the country by "selling" the Railways, BSNL and banks. "The BJP must clear the air over the fate of the demonetisation money and PM cares funds. People want to know," she added.

The chief minister also reiterated the claim that she has been making that she is relieved that Mir Zafars" (traitors) have quit the party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"Gaddars (traitors), Mir Jafars have now become BJP candidates to the dismay of old-timers of the saffron party," she had said on Friday at an election rally in Egra, in an obvious reference to Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee who had shifted allegiance to the BJP along with other leaders like Mukul Roy. -HT

On Saturday, the TMC chief said, "Thank God, the 'Mir Jafars' (traitors) have left (TMC). I am relieved. It has saved us (the party). They never used to allow me to come to Khejuri, Nandigram or Kanthi whenever I wished to visit these places. As if this was their 'zamindari'. Now, nobody can stop me from coming here."

Modi called TMC?the school of cruelty. "The syllabus includes syndicate and cut money. People are trained in anarchy. Our country has a new national education policy after 35 years. The entire nation is praising it. It wants to change the education system to suit the demands of the 21st century. It stresses on local language even in technical education, medicine and management. But Didi is opposed to this as well. She is not bothered about the future of youths."

Referring to the TMC's slogan, khela hobe (let's play) Modi said, "West Bengal is saying the game will end now and development will begin. People are asking what happened to the money the Centre sent to Bengal. Didi, do not give credit to Modi if you do not want to but why deprive the poor?"

The BJP has fielded Bengali actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay from the Kharagpur Sadar seat. Dilip Ghosh, the party's state president, won the seat in 2016. The BJP lost it in the 2019 by-election after Ghosh was elected as a Parliament member.

Polls in West Bengal are being held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

Banerjee left her Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata to contest her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, where an anti-land acquisition movement catapulted the TMC to power in the state in 2011. Most members of the Adhikari family, which holds considerable political clout in the district, have either joined the BJP or expressed a desire to join the saffron party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday alleged TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee presided over an administration full of "tolabaj" and corrupt people, provoking an angry riposte from the Bengal leader who branded the BJP the "biggest extortionist" in the world.

Addressing a rally in Kharagpur, his second in West Bengal in three days, Modi launched a personal attack on the West Bengal chief minister, claiming her lawmaker nephew Abhishek was the only "single window" in the industry scarce state without crossing which no work gets done.

The prime minister alleged Banerjee was engaged in "khela" (game) of appeasement for vote bank politics.

"Industrial units are getting shuttered. You know, a single-window system is created for speedy clearances for industries. The rest of the country is growing under the single window system introduced by the BJP.

"In Bengal, too, exists a single window....the single window of 'Bhaipo' (nephew) without crossing which no work gets done," he said without naming Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP has often accused Abhishek of running syndicates that extort money from common people. In local parlance, syndicates refer to gangs run by TMC toughs who sell substandard construction material to people at exorbitant rates.

"BJP is the biggest 'tolabaj' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option," she told an election rally in Haldia.

The chief minister, bound to a wheelchair after suffering injures during campaigning earlier in the month, also accused the prime minister of embarking on a "selling spree".

"The PM has sold everything. He has devastated the Indian economy. The government is already privatising the railways, coal sector, BSNL, the insurance space and banks. Someday, the Haldia dock might get sold, too," she said.

Modi also spoke about the alleged killing of around 130 BJP workers by TMC activists since the 2018 panchayat elections.

"Mamata Didi runs a school of brutality where 'tolabaji' (extortion), cut money, syndicate and anarchy are part of the syllabus," he alleged.

"Even to sell kendu leaves tribals (in Jangalmamhal) have to give cut money. Tell me don't you have to? In Bengal for everything one has to cough up cut money (commission)," he said.

At his rally in Kharagpur, Modi flayed the TMC government over "rampant corruption", saying "She (Banerjee) gets angry when asked about irregularities in cyclone relief, she sends to jail those who question the theft of ration (during lockdown), has people beaten up with sticks when they ask about coal theft, and gets burnt the houses of those demanding jobs."

Referring to the 'Ayushman Bharat' health insurance scheme, the prime minister said the TMC government has not implemented it as it thought the Centre will get credit for the measure.

"Mamata Didi stands like a wall to block all development schemes," he alleged.

Modi underlined the need for a double engine propelled growth for Bengal, where governments run by the same party at the Centre and in the state will take it forward on the path of progress.

