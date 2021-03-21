Rahul releases Congress WB manifesto, vows no CAA

KOLKATA, Mar 20: A war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee ensured in West Bengal on Saturday with Modi promising "real change" and the CM accusing the PM of having destroyed the economy. PM Modi said, "It will be a BJP government this time in Bengal." He said, "Arrey Didi, Bengal gave you 10 years of governance, you gave them 10 years of corruption, loot and destruction."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of this country - from note bandi to bank bandi."

In Kerala, the UDF released its poll manifesto promising a separate law for Sabarimala, protecting traditions. It announced a welfare pension Rs 3,000 and said it will form a welfare pension board, among other things. The manifesto also said it will implement a 'Rohit Vemula law' to bring an end to caste based discrimination, ragging, bias against students of colleges, universities and schools.

The prime minister has already addressed multiple rallies in these states ahead of the elections. In Bengal the BJP has also told the Election Commission that central forces need to be present in polling booths in West Bengal and check ID cards of each voter to ensure free and fair elections.

The TMC has continued to attack the BJP and the leaders who moved to the BJP. On Friday while addressing a rally in East Midnapore's Tamluk area said, "I blindly supported him. My care towards him was blind. But now I will not tolerate it any more. No place for 'gaddar' (traitor). No place for 'Mir Jafar'. We will not leave an inch to him and to any opposition candidates in any seats in Bengal."

TMC leader Madan Mitra also attacked Adhikari saying, "Suvendu may have to move to Pakistan as he won't be able to stay in Nandigram post May 2." -HT









