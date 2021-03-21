Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Rahul releases Congress WB manifesto, vows no CAA

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

KOLKATA, Mar 20: A war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee ensured in West Bengal on Saturday with Modi promising "real change" and the CM accusing the PM of having destroyed the economy. PM Modi said, "It will be a BJP government this time in Bengal." He said, "Arrey Didi, Bengal gave you 10 years of governance, you gave them 10 years of corruption, loot and destruction."
Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of this country - from note bandi to bank bandi."
In Kerala, the UDF released its poll manifesto promising a separate law for Sabarimala, protecting traditions. It announced a welfare pension Rs 3,000 and said it will form a welfare pension board, among other things. The manifesto also said it will implement a 'Rohit Vemula law' to bring an end to caste based discrimination, ragging, bias against students of colleges, universities and schools.
The prime minister has already addressed multiple rallies in these states ahead of the elections. In Bengal the BJP has also told the Election Commission that central forces need to be present in polling booths in West Bengal and check ID cards of each voter to ensure free and fair elections.
The TMC has continued to attack the BJP and the leaders who moved to the BJP. On Friday while addressing a rally in East Midnapore's Tamluk area said, "I blindly supported him. My care towards him was blind. But now I will not tolerate it any more. No place for 'gaddar' (traitor). No place for 'Mir Jafar'. We will not leave an inch to him and to any opposition candidates in any seats in Bengal."
TMC leader Madan Mitra also attacked Adhikari saying, "Suvendu may have to move to Pakistan as he won't be able to stay in Nandigram post May 2."    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rain, flooding batter Australia
Strong quake hits Japan
Biden meets Putin ‘at right time’
ICC letter triggering deferral deadline sent to Israel, Palestinians
Johnson receives first dose
US joined by Russia, China in call for Afghan ceasefire
Modi, Mamata clash over WB polls
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) speaks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft