US House backs measure condemning coup

YANGON, Mar 20: Opponents of Myanmar's coup protested again on Saturday and international pressure on the military junta to halt its repression of democracy supporters increased, with Asian neighbours joining Western countries in condemning lethal force.

A young man was shot and killed in one of the most turbulent neighbourhoods of the main city of Yangon, a resident and media reported, taking the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 238, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned what he called the military's continuing brutal violence. A "firm, unified international response" was urgently needed, his spokesman quoted him as saying.

UN rapporteur Tom Andrews called for sanctions in response to the generals' "ruthless" attacks on people. "The world must respond by cutting their access to money and weapons. Now," he wrote on Twitter.

The US House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup, and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics against the demonstrators. Authorities have tightened restrictions on internet services, making information increasingly difficult to verify, and have clamped down on private media.

Western countries have repeatedly condemned the coup and the violence. Asian neighbours, who have for years abided by a code of not criticising each other's problems, have also begun speaking out.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest comments yet by a regional leader, said he would ask Brunei, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to call an urgent meeting. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was appalled by the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians.

Philippine foreign minister Teodoro Locsin said that ASEAN had to act. Singapore has also spoken out against the violence and the coup that triggered it.

More than 1,000 people fleeing violence in Myanmar have crossed into neighbouring India's Mizoram state since late February, an Indian lawmaker told Reuters on Friday.

With that number likely to rise further, authorities in the small northeastern state are pushing federal authorities to help build designated refugee camps near the border, the member of parliament from Mizoram, K. Vanlalvena, said. "Otherwise, all the refugees will be scattered everywhere in India," he said.

The influx into India began in late February, weeks after Myanmar's military staged a coup, triggering a wave of protests as people demand a return to the civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 234 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup began and thousands have been detained, according to an activist group.

Myanmar's military has said that it has only used force when necessary. The army has also defended its takeover, saying its accusations of fraud in a Nov. 8 election swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party were ignored by the electoral commission.

Although scores of Myanmar policemen and their families initially crossed over for refusing to obey orders to break up pro-democracy protests, Vanlalvena said that more people were leaving Myanmar's Chin state because of growing unrest and entering Mizoram.

Previously, around 400 people from Myanmar, including police and fire department personnel, were believed to have entered India, according to a senior Indian police official. -REUTERS







