Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US House backs measure condemning coup

Pressure on Myanmar generals grows as ,000 refugees seeking shelter in Mizoram

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

YANGON, Mar 20: Opponents of Myanmar's coup protested again on Saturday and international pressure on the military junta to halt its repression of democracy supporters increased, with Asian neighbours joining Western countries in condemning lethal force.
A young man was shot and killed in one of the most turbulent neighbourhoods of the main city of Yangon, a resident and media reported, taking the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 238, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned what he called the military's continuing brutal violence. A "firm, unified international response" was urgently needed, his spokesman quoted him as saying.
UN rapporteur Tom Andrews called for sanctions in response to the generals' "ruthless" attacks on people. "The world must respond by cutting their access to money and weapons. Now," he wrote on Twitter.
The US House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup, and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics against the demonstrators. Authorities have tightened restrictions on internet services, making information increasingly difficult to verify, and have clamped down on private media.
Western countries have repeatedly condemned the coup and the violence. Asian neighbours, who have for years abided by a code of not criticising each other's problems, have also begun speaking out.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest comments yet by a regional leader, said he would ask Brunei, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to call an urgent meeting. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was appalled by the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians.
Philippine foreign minister Teodoro Locsin said that ASEAN had to act. Singapore has also spoken out against the violence and the coup that triggered it.
More than 1,000 people fleeing violence in Myanmar have crossed into neighbouring India's Mizoram state since late February, an Indian lawmaker told Reuters on Friday.
With that number likely to rise further, authorities in the small northeastern state are pushing federal authorities to help build designated refugee camps near the border, the member of parliament from Mizoram, K. Vanlalvena, said. "Otherwise, all the refugees will be scattered everywhere in India," he said.
The influx into India began in late February, weeks after Myanmar's military staged a coup, triggering a wave of protests as people demand a return to the civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 234 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup began and thousands have been detained, according to an activist group.
Myanmar's military has said that it has only used force when necessary. The army has also defended its takeover, saying its accusations of fraud in a Nov. 8 election swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party were ignored by the electoral commission.
Although scores of Myanmar policemen and their families initially crossed over for refusing to obey orders to break up pro-democracy protests, Vanlalvena said that more people were leaving Myanmar's Chin state because of growing unrest and entering Mizoram.
Previously, around 400 people from Myanmar, including police and fire department personnel, were believed to have entered India, according to a senior Indian police official.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rain, flooding batter Australia
Strong quake hits Japan
Biden meets Putin ‘at right time’
ICC letter triggering deferral deadline sent to Israel, Palestinians
Johnson receives first dose
US joined by Russia, China in call for Afghan ceasefire
Modi, Mamata clash over WB polls
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) speaks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft