Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Top seeds Tsitsipas, Zverev book Acapulco title clash

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

ACAPULCO, MAR 20: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will duel for the ATP title in Acapulco, the top two seeds advancing with straight-set semi-final wins on Friday.
World number five Tsitsipas of Greece beat Italian qualifier Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-3 to reach his first final of 2021.
Zverev was shaken but not unnerved by an earthquake in the second set of his 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory over fellow German Dominik Koepfer.
"The lights started shaking and the crowd felt it more than we did," Zverev said of the 5.7 magnitude quake with an epicenter 60 km away in San Marcos.
"We were running around the court, so we had to play a point during the earthquake," he added. "We didn't feel much, but still, obviously, I know it happens here in Acapulco."
Koepfer, unfazed, seized the first break of the second set to take a 3-1 lead.
But Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, kept the pressure on, creating break chances in each of Koepfer's next three service games and converting at 5-4 for a break that would force the tiebreaker.
Zverev will be seeking a 14th ATP title and his first of the year when he takes on Tsitsipas, a five-time ATP title winner who was playing in his third semi-final of the year after making the final four at the Australian Open and Rotterdam.
"I am really looking forward to the final," said Tsitsipas, who has won five of six prior encounters with the German. "Sascha is someone I've played against in the past and it's never easy. We're both really hungry and we're both very competitive."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top seeds Tsitsipas, Zverev book Acapulco title clash
Tokyo Olympic organisers meet on overseas fan ban
Sabitzer strikes as Leipzig keep pressure on Bayern
No 1 Djokovic joins Nadal, Federer in skipping Miami
Zidane 'not planning anything' for long-term future at Madrid
Karatsev beats Rublev to reach first ATP final in Dubai
Eight teams complete player registration on time
Could be aggressive if we had 260 plus to defend: Taskin


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft