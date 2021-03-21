Video
No 1 Djokovic joins Nadal, Federer in skipping Miami

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

MIAMI, MAR 20: World number one Novak Djokovic said Friday he won't be playing at the ATP Miami Open, joining fellow Grand Slam legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in skipping next week's event.
The 33-year-old Serbian star won his 18th Grand Slam singles crown and ninth Australian Open singles title last month.
That puts him third on the all-time men's list behind the 20 Slam titles owned by Swiss star Federer and Spaniard Nadal, who will try to defend his French Open title in the next Slam showdown on the red clay of Roland Garros.
"Dear fans, I'm very sorry to announce that this year I won't travel to Miami to compete," Djokovic tweeted Friday.
Djokovic, a six-time Miami champion, cited the global travel issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and his desire to balance events and family life.
"I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family," he said. "With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year!"
Federer won the most recent Miami Open title in 2019, his fourth career trophy at the event, with the tournament being called off last year due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. He wanted to work on his fitness ahead of the other majors later this season.    -AFP


