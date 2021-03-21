Video
Women's Football League

Eight teams complete player registration on time

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Sports Reporter

Officials of teams handing over registration files to BFF Women's Football Committee chief Mahfuza Akter Kiron ahead of the Women's Football League on Saturday at the BFF House in Motijheel. photo: BFF

Eight out of nine teams completed their player registration process to play in the upcoming Women's Football League before the official time end on Saturday. It was the last day for completing the process and BFF didn't get any response from Sheikh Russel KC timely.
The eight teams that completed their process on time are Cumilla United Club, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club, Sodya Pushkarini Juba Sporting Club, Bashundhara Kings, Jamalpur Kacharipara XI Unnayan Songstha, Nasrin Sports Academy, FC Brahmanbaria and Kanchijhuli Sporting Club.
It was supposed to be a 10-team event but became a nine-team event later as BFF decide to omit the BFF U17 team from the list. Now with Sheikh Russel failing to complete player registration in due time, there is possibility that the league would be an eight-team journey this time.
Nonetheless, it is not the first time Sk Russel doing such thing. Last time the club was supposed to play the women's league and didn't take part in the end and may be going to repeat the history once again. BFF Women's Committee chief Mahfuza Akter Kiron was disappointed with the club at its action and expressed her disappointment to press as well on Saturday.
The Women's Football League is scheduled to roll on the 27th of March at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka. But it may not be possible to play the entire league there as there are other events to be played at the same place. BFF may have to play most of the matches at Army Stadium instead.






