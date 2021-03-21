Video
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games

Grouping of men's and women's football held

Cumilla and Kamalapur to host matches

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Sports Reporter

The grouping of men's and women's football events of the upcoming Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games were held on Saturday at the BFF House in Motijheel.
Bangladesh Army and the district teams from Netrokona, Sylhet, Pabna and Khulna were placed in Group-A while the Group-B had the district teams from Rangpur, Cumilla, Cox's Bazaar, Satkhira and team of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP).
In Women's event, the defending champion Ansar and Village Defence Party and the champions of Mymensingh, Naogaon, Kushtia venues would be placed in Group-A while the champions Magura, Madaripur, Lakkhipur and Dinajpur would be placed in Group-B.
The matches of men's football will be played at Cumilla Venue from the 27th of March while women's football matches are to be played in Kamalapur venue from the 29th of March.  


