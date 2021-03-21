

Grouping of men's and women's football held

Bangladesh Army and the district teams from Netrokona, Sylhet, Pabna and Khulna were placed in Group-A while the Group-B had the district teams from Rangpur, Cumilla, Cox's Bazaar, Satkhira and team of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP).

In Women's event, the defending champion Ansar and Village Defence Party and the champions of Mymensingh, Naogaon, Kushtia venues would be placed in Group-A while the champions Magura, Madaripur, Lakkhipur and Dinajpur would be placed in Group-B.

The matches of men's football will be played at Cumilla Venue from the 27th of March while women's football matches are to be played in Kamalapur venue from the 29th of March.







