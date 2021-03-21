Bangladesh display old batting misery, sapped to pace again



New Zealand's Trent Boult (L) celebrates Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal (R) being caught with LBW during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday. photo: AFP

New Zealand, as presumed, had chosen to bowl first winning the toss with three new caps in the playing eleven. Devon Conway played as the replacement of Kane Williamson and batted at three while Will Young batted at five. Daryl Mitchell got no chance to display his talent.

Bangladesh, in the contrary, awarded ODI cap to spinning all-rounder Mahedi Hasan. They rested Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Saifuddin but didn't include either of senior paceman Rubel Hossain to bowl on the grassy wicket!

Visiting batters had to struggle to negotiate with swing and bounce of host pacers from the very early over, though Tamim Iqbal hit a six in the 1st over. Trent Boult and Henry Nicholls seemed almost unplayable to Tamim and Liton Das. Boult showed his character in his 3rd over to claim the wickets of Tamim and Soumya Sarkar, who was promoted in the batting order in absence of Shanto and Shakib. Tamim was cut down at unlucky 13 while Soumya accompanied a duck facing three balls.

Liton and Mushfiqur Rahim started to play over-cautious cricket after downing two wickets early. But it hardly could escape them from danger. Liton gave a lofty catch at mid-on scoring 19 runs though he was dropped at slip while he managed to score three runs only.

Mushfiq got out scoring 29 runs and Muhammad Mithun threw his wicket getting run out within gap of two overs. Mithun gathered nine runs. Mahmudullah was the second highest scorer for Bangladesh with 27 runs next to his name while debutant Mahedi scored 14 among the late order batsmen as Bangladesh were crack down at 131 sustaining 41.5 overs.

Boult hauled four wickets and named the Man of the Match. Besides, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner shared two wickets each.

To chase a trivial target, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry started to slay Bangladesh bowlers and amassed 80 runs from initial 10 overs. Guptil however, was the first Blackcaps batter to return dugout but after scoring 200 strike rated 38 runs. Debutant Conway collected 27 runs. Henry and Young remained unbeaten with 49 and 10 runs respectively to berth their team to the winning post of 132 runs. They won by eight wickets with 172 balls remaining.

Taskin and Hasan Mahmud shared the wickets between them but the only finding for Bangladesh in the match was brilliant but wicketless spell of newbie Mahedi. He delivered 6 overs and allowed 17 runs producing some unplayable deliveries.

The two sides will meet on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and on March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for the next two 50-over clashes while the 20Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.









