Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 March, 2021, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Bangladesh display old batting misery, sapped to pace again

Published : Sunday, 21 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Sports Reporter

New Zealand's Trent Boult (L) celebrates Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal (R) being caught with LBW during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday. photo: AFP

New Zealand's Trent Boult (L) celebrates Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal (R) being caught with LBW during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday. photo: AFP

Batting collapse against mighty pace unit of New Zealand resulted eight wickets defeat of Tamim and Co. in the starter of the three-match ODI series on Saturday at the University Oval in Dunedin.
New Zealand, as presumed, had chosen to bowl first winning the toss with three new caps in the playing eleven. Devon Conway played as the replacement of Kane Williamson and batted at three while Will Young batted at five. Daryl Mitchell got no chance to display his talent.
Bangladesh, in the contrary, awarded ODI cap to spinning all-rounder Mahedi Hasan. They rested Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Saifuddin but didn't include either of senior paceman Rubel Hossain to bowl on the grassy wicket!
Visiting batters had to struggle to negotiate with swing and bounce of host pacers from the very early over, though Tamim Iqbal hit a six in the 1st over. Trent Boult and Henry Nicholls seemed almost unplayable to Tamim and Liton Das. Boult showed his character in his 3rd over to claim the wickets of Tamim and Soumya Sarkar, who was promoted in the batting order in absence of Shanto and Shakib. Tamim was cut down at unlucky 13 while Soumya accompanied a duck facing three balls.
Liton and Mushfiqur Rahim started to play over-cautious cricket after downing two wickets early. But it hardly could escape them from danger. Liton gave a lofty catch at mid-on scoring 19 runs though he was dropped at slip while he managed to score three runs only.
Mushfiq got out scoring 29 runs and Muhammad Mithun threw his wicket getting run out within gap of two overs. Mithun gathered nine runs. Mahmudullah was the second highest scorer for Bangladesh with 27 runs next to his name while debutant Mahedi scored 14 among the late order batsmen as Bangladesh were crack down at 131 sustaining 41.5 overs.
Boult hauled four wickets and named the Man of the Match. Besides, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner shared two wickets each.
To chase a trivial target, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry started to slay Bangladesh bowlers and amassed 80 runs from initial 10 overs. Guptil however, was the first Blackcaps batter to return dugout but after scoring 200 strike rated 38 runs. Debutant Conway collected 27 runs. Henry and Young remained unbeaten with 49 and 10 runs respectively to berth their team to the winning post of 132 runs. They won by eight wickets with 172 balls remaining.
Taskin and Hasan Mahmud shared the wickets between them but the only finding for Bangladesh in the match was brilliant but wicketless spell of newbie Mahedi. He delivered 6 overs and allowed 17 runs producing some unplayable deliveries.
The two sides will meet on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and on March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for the next two 50-over clashes while the 20Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top seeds Tsitsipas, Zverev book Acapulco title clash
Tokyo Olympic organisers meet on overseas fan ban
Sabitzer strikes as Leipzig keep pressure on Bayern
No 1 Djokovic joins Nadal, Federer in skipping Miami
Zidane 'not planning anything' for long-term future at Madrid
Karatsev beats Rublev to reach first ATP final in Dubai
Eight teams complete player registration on time
Could be aggressive if we had 260 plus to defend: Taskin


Latest News
Body recovered in Tangail
I'll be the best ever BCB president: Shakib:
Japan to invest more in B'desh after end of pandemic: Naoki
C'nawabganj BNP leader dies of cardiac arrest
18 injured in Bhola pre-polls violence
Cop 'commits suicide' by shooting on head
Wife burnt alive, husband injured in Jamalpur fire
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission deferred to Apr 7
Police distribute facemasks in Uttara
IFC calls Dhaka, New Delhi to sign water treaties to keep rivers alive
Most Read News
Two poems by Aditri Roy
BNP leader Ruhul Alam Chy dies of Covid-19
BSF guns down Bangladeshi at Juri border
Health DG infected with coronavirus
Sunamgaj MP, wife infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Hasina-Rajapaksha begin bilateral talks
1,868 cases, 26 more deaths from COVID in a day
An Age of Darkness
Biden falls three times on stairs of Air Force One
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft