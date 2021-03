Boys done gym and pool session Saturday

The booters of Bangladesh National Team who are currently in Nepal to play athree-nation invitational tournament have done gymnasium and pool sessions at the team hotel on Saturday. As all of the boys in the team were tested negative for Covid-19, they all are eligible to play the match. The boys will practice for one and half hour in the morning today (Sunday) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Tripureshwar, Kathmandu. photo: BFF