

A cloud of dust engulfs a road of Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the city, due to road digging for utility services causing health hazard. The picture was taken on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On Friday (March 19), a public holiday, air pollution level in the capital at 9 am was pegged at 479 ppm -2.5.

As a result, Dhaka has risen to the worst position on the list of cities with polluted air. The World Air Quality Index Project (AQICN) said.

The AQICN report said, according to international standards, if the level of air pollution exceeds 300 ppm-2.5, that pollution is said to be dangerous. This level of pollution in the air can make anyone seriously ill. No one should go out at this time.

According to global standards, there are provisions to issue health warnings if such pollutants are present in the air. However, till now no agency of the Bangladesh government has raised any call focusing on the issue.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is at the top as the most polluted air country in the world with the average pollution level of the whole country including the capital Dhaka. Another Swiss-based wind observation firm, IQAR, provided the information.

According to IQAAR, the average air pollution in

Bangladesh is 162 ppm-2.5. Then there is Pakistan, with an average level of pollution of 153 ppm-2.5. India is in third place with average pollution rate of 141 ppm-2.5. Magnolia is in the fourth place with average pollution of 128 ppm -2.5 and Afghanistan is in the fifth place with the same amount of pollution. In other words, four of the five countries in the world's top polluted air are South Asian.

The report of IQAAR suggeted, air pollution in Dhaka increased at 1 pm on Thursday. At 2 o'clock at night it crossed 454. Although the level of air pollution fluctuated a bit till 10 am, the amount of pollutants in the air remained dangerous.

However, the capital Dhaka was ranked 57th in the pollution list in June last year.

Many of experts think that after the end of the lockdown, air pollution began to increase again. As a result, the air quality in the capital has deteriorated drastically.

IQAir is a Swiss-based air quality technology company empowering individuals, organizations and communities to breathe clean air through information and collaboration. Since its founding in 1963, IQAir has been a global leader and operates in more than 100 countries worldwide.











