Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Will remain a partner of Bangladesh: Swedish Minister

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh has said Sweden will remain a partner of Bangladesh for its future journey as the partnership in the past decades grew stronger.
"The visit has confirmed for me the great potential of the Swedish-Bangladeshi partnership to tackle our mutual challenges," he said at the conclusion of his visit on Friday.
During the weeklong visit from March 13, the Minister had constructive discussions with representatives of the government,
including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal and Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin.
He also met civil society, youth and national and international development partners to get their view on developments, and the opportunities and challenges of the future.
In his meetings with Bangladeshi counterparts, the Minister held discussions on areas where Sweden and Bangladesh might cooperate more closely, including climate change adaption and mitigation, social dialogue and rights in the workplace.
Olsson Fridh also raised topics of democracy, human rights and the rule of law as well as gender equality as areas where Sweden is ready to deepen engagement with Bangladesh.
He said the Swedish-Bangladeshi partnership for the first 50 years is full of success stories. "Today, we are ready to work with Bangladesh to tackle the many common challenges that we face for the future," the Minister said.
The Swedish government has recently decided to continue development cooperation with Bangladesh for the next five years, the current strategy running up to the end of 2025.
"At the same time, we will work to support our expanding trade relations and people-to-people contacts, which have become pillars of our partnership in their own rights," Olsson Fridh said.
During his visit to Bangladesh, the Minister had the opportunity to visit Cox's Bazar, interacting with both Rohingya refugees and the host communities.
Olsson Fridh also visited the Sundarbans to see first-hand the effects of climate change on vulnerable communities in Bangladesh and how Swedish development cooperation supports Bangladesh in its adaption measures.
"I have been warmly received in Bangladesh on my first international visit after being appointed Minister," he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
Dhaka air turns dangerous again
Will remain a partner of Bangladesh: Swedish Minister
Bangabandhu was a fighter for his people: Russia
Make a vow to implement Bangabandhu’s dreams: PM
BD advances under Hasina’s leadership: Rajapaksa
18 C-19 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hours
Resolution in US Congress hailing BD’s independence


Latest News
Facebook services down for users
US House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup
Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October
France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only
Bangabandhu’s sacrifice is lesson for all: PM
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun laid to rest
Ex-president Zillur Rahman's 8th death anniversary Saturday
Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour for two Tests finalised
11,200 tonnes of Bogura potato to be exported
Sunamganj incident is part of conspiracy against country: Hasan
Most Read News
People pay last respect to Moudud Ahmed at Shaheed Minar
COVID: 18 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hrs
PM Hasina receives Sri Lankan Prime Minister
Medical staff 'commits suicide' at hospital's OT
Boy electrocuted in Noakhali
Miscreants torch Thakurgaon temple
Observer Habiganj correspondent Mamun dies
The Quad: A strategic alliance in Indo-Pacific
Mujib: An eternal inspiration for freedom
WB gives Tk 4,250 crore loans for vaccination in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft