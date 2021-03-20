Make a vow to implement Bangabandhu’s dreams: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged all to make a vow to implement dreams of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

"Let's make a vow that we'll implement the dream of the Father of the Nation. Bangladesh would be a hunger-poverty-free, developed, prosperous and non-communal Sonar Bangladesh that will implement the dreams of the Father of the Nation and bring smiles to the faces of unhappy people," she said.

The Prime Minister made the call while addressing the celebration of Mujib Year and Golden Jubilee of Independence in the city's National Parade Square Ground in the afternoon.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was present as the guest of honour at Friday's celebration.

Sheikh Hasina, in her presidential speech, said her government will illuminate every house of the country. "No person will remain hungry and homeless in Bangladesh. We'll light up every house," she added.

"We want every citizen of the country to get improved and prosperous life from all perspectives including education, health and employment," she added

Describing Sri Lanka as a close friend of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said the two countries share similar positions on various regional and international issues, while both the countries used to cooperate and support each other's causes.

"Honourable Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is a true friend of Bangladesh and he has always stood by our side. I also try my level best to reciprocate the friendly gesture," she said.

She said Prime Minister Rajapaksa's participation in the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and the Golden Jubilee of Independence is the testimony of his heartiest feelings and the people of Sri Lanka as well.

"I hope that this cordial relationship between the people of our two countries will be stronger and stronger in the future," said Sheikh Hasina.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid made the welcome speech, while noted writer and literary critic Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam delivered the keynote speech.

In the event, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister was honoured with the Eternal Mujib Memento.

Chief Coordinator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury handed over the memento to him.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a congratulatory message for this auspicious celebration. His video message was screened in the function.

Like previous two days, the discussion was followed by a cultural programme.

The 10-day special programme is being held at the National Parade Square Ground from March 17 to March 26 marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the 50 years of the country's independence.

Recalling Bangabandhu's contribution to the Language Movement, the Prime Minister said the movement had started in 1948 to make mother tongue as the state language when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was a student of law department at Dhaka University. He initiated this struggle, she said.

Noting that the movement had started on March 11, 1948, Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with many other student leaders was arrested. Bangabandhu was arrested on three occasions one after another at that time, she said. "Whenever he tried to raise voice for Bengalis or for establishing the rights of the people of Bangladesh, extreme blow came down on him. But Father of the Nation Bangabandhu didn't stop. Rather he took forward the struggle to change the fate of the people of this country," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu said those, who grabbed the state's power illegally after the 1975 assassination, tried to erase the name of Father of the Nation from the history of the great freedom struggle of Bangladesh and the history of Independence for ever. "But none can wipe out the truth," she added.

She said Bangabandhu dedicated his entire life for changing the fate of the exploited and deprived people. He had no personal desire in his life, she added.

Describing Bangabandhu as a son of this Bangladesh, the PM said he made this Bangla, which had been ruled by others for thousand years, independent and became its first president and then its Prime Minister.

None of those who ruled this land - no matter whether it was called Bengal, East Bengal or East Pakistan-during the Pakistani period and even who came to power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation on August 15, 1975 was born in the soil of this Bangladesh, she said.

Only Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was the son of this land. This is why he had a deep love for the people of this country," said Sheikh Hasina. -UNB







