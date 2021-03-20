Video
18 C-19 deaths, 1,899 cases in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 1,899 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 566,838, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The infection rate stands at 10.04.
During the period, 18 more deaths from the virus were reported across the country, bringing the death toll to 8,642,
Besides, 1618 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total
number of recoveries to 519,141 with 91.59 per cent recovery rate.
 A total of 18,917 samples were tested at 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,368,111 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The overall infection rate in the country till date was 12.98 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.52 per cent.
Among the deceased, 11 were men and seven were women. Thirteen of them died in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and one each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus had claimed 2,705,025 lives and infected 122,470,459 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 98,727,735 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


