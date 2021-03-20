Video
Saturday, 20 March, 2021, 5:22 AM
Home Front Page

Resolution in US Congress hailing BD’s independence

The resolution says Sheikh Mujib declared independence on Mar 26, 1971

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

A resolution has been introduced in the United States Congress congratulating Bangladesh on the golden jubilee of its independence and praising the country for sheltering Rohingya refugees.
It expressed support for the "principles of democratic governance to which the people of Bangladesh are committed".
The resolution titled "Commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence" was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Mar 16.
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) submitted the resolution in the first session of the 117th Congress. Three democratic representatives Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), Jimmy Gomez (California), and Chair of House Committee on Foreign Affairs Gregory W Meeks (New York) co-sponsored the resolution.
In the resolution, it mentioned Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's declaration of Bangladesh's independence from West Pakistan on Mar 26, 1971, and highlighted the millions of displaced people and their deaths, whereas the  Pakistani army surrendered to Indian and Bangladeshi allied forces following a nine-month war.
Also, it recognised the courage of freedom fighters in the struggle for independence and democracy.     Earlier, the Georgia State Parliament and New Jersey State Parliament introduced a resolution congratulating Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, golden jubilee of independence and also highlighting Bangladesh becoming a global role model for development under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu.
US Sector Commanders Forum, US Bangabandhu Foundation, US Bangabandhu Council and Bangladesh Liberation War Veterans 71 worked together for the resolutions.
    -bdnews24.com


