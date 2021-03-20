EU resumes AstraZeneca jabs

PARIS, Mar 19: Several European countries were resuming AstraZeneca vaccinations Friday after an all-clear from EU regulators, as US President Joe Biden was set to meet his goal of having 100 million Americans inoculated weeks ahead of schedule.

Days of commotion around AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, over fears it may cause blood clots, saw countries from Venezuela to Indonesia pause its use in a major setback for the drive to vaccinate populations against a virus that has killed nearly 2.7 million people.

France, Germany and Italy -- all countries attempting to fight off a third wave of the coronavirus -- announced they were using the jab again as of Friday after the European Medicines Agency said it was "safe and effective". -AFP





