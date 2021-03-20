Video
It is time to bury the past with India, says Pak army chief

Published : Saturday, 20 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19: Pakistan's powerful army chief has called on arch rivals India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and move towards cooperation, an overture towards New Delhi that follows an unexpected joint ceasefire announcement last month between the two countries' militaries.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a "conducive environment" and said the United States had a role to play in ending regional conflicts.
 "We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward," Bajwa said on Thursday while addressing a gathering of scholars and experts discussing national security issues at a seminar in the capital, Islamabad.
"But … our neighbour (India) will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in Indian-occupied Kashmir," he said, referring to the part of the Himalayan territory India administers.
Unsettled disputes between the two South Asian nuclear rivals are "dragging this region back to the swamp of poverty and underdevelopment," said Bajwa at the conference meant to highlight the Pakistani government's new security policies.
There was no immediate comment from India.
Pakistan's powerful army has ruled the country for nearly half of its 73-year existence, and the military has long controlled foreign and security policies.
The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. Relations deteriorated in 2019 after New Delhi stripped its part of Kashmir of the special status it long had under the Indian constitution.    -AL JAZEERA



