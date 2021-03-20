Results of 41st BCS preliminary  test in 2 months, says PSC Chairman

The results of the 41st BCS preliminary examination will be announced in the next two months.

Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain said this in response to a query from journalists on the premises of Lalmatia Women's College in the capital on Friday.

The PSC chairman visited the college centre during the 41st BCS preliminary test held on the day.

He said the preliminary examination was held in accordance with the directives of the Health Ministry. Arrangements have been made to accommodate 25 candidates in each room----one bench for one candidate, he added.

The PSC chairman said the 41st BCS preliminary test was held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The test was conducted at 359 centres in eight divisional cities of the country. Around 4.75 lakh job seekers took part in the examination following the heath guidelines.

The PSC published the notification of the 41st BCS test on November 27 in 2019. It was learnt that the government would fill up 2,135 posts through the BSC test, most of the posts are in education cadre.













