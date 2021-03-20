Lockdown imposed in Paris, Kyiv, Bulgaria

Fearing of the third wave of coronavirus, two European countries, Paris-capital of France and Kyiv-capital of Ukraine and Bulgaria are going for lockdown.

The French capital is set to go into a month-long Covid lockdown as the country fears a third wave.

Some 21 million people in 16 areas of France will be placed under the measures from midnight on Friday.

These measures will not be as strict as the previous lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex said, with people allowed to exercise outdoors.

France has recorded more than 35,000 new infections within the past 24 hours.

Mr Castex said a "third wave" of infections in the country was looking increasingly likely.

The situation in Paris is particularly worrying with 1,200 people in intensive care there, more than at the peak of the second wave in November, Health Minister Olivier Véran said.

Under the new measures, non-essential businesses will be forced to close, but schools will remain open, along with hairdressers if they follow a "particular sanitary protocol".

In Ukraine, the capital Kyiv will go into a strict lockdown for three weeks from March 20 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

Theatres and shopping centres will be closed, spectators banned from sporting events, cafes and restaurants can only provide takeaway food, schools will introduce remote learning and all state employees will work from home, he said.

The another European country Bulgaria has announced it will close kindergartens, schools, restaurants, and shopping malls for 10 days as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 infections that have stretched its hospitals.

Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told reporters on March 18 that theaters, cinemas, and gyms will also be closed from March 22, while indoor gatherings of more than 15 people will be banned.

The center-right government of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was taking all necessary health safety measures for national elections to be held on April 4, he said.

Earlier in the day, Bulgaria reported 4,201 new coronavirus cases, with 7,804 people in hospitals, including 609 in intensive care.

Overall, health authorities have reported more than 290,000 infections and over 11,000 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Bulgaria, with a population of 7 million, holds the poorest inoculation record in the European Union, with only about 350,000 people vaccinated so far with a first dose. -Agencies





